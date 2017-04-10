2 women in fatal wrong-way crash in P...

2 women in fatal wrong-way crash in Pittsburgh identified

Authorities have identified two women killed in a crash on one of Pittsburgh's busiest highways, but still aren't sure why one of them was driving in the wrong direction at the time. Police believe that woman, 24-year-old Sidney Cope, of Coraopolis , entered Route 28 incorrectly and drove outbound from the city on the highway's inbound lanes.

