Wolf proposal to eliminate Delaware loophole
Creating a fairer tax system is on the state budget agenda again with a proposal from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf to eliminate a business tax loophole. Wolf wants to close the Delaware loophole - a mechanism that allows businesses headquartered in other states to avoid paying taxes on their operations here - in exchange for dramatically reducing the state corporate income tax rate.
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Haunted places in Johnstown? (Jun '15)
|Mar 20
|NowWhat
|3
|Chimes Gospel television show
|Mar 18
|Charlie Chime
|8
|The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14)
|Mar 18
|Asian Persuasion
|31
|Looking for info.
|Mar 16
|anomnus
|1
|Johnstown is a total disaster
|Mar 4
|Hair Ron
|4
|The Worst White Rapper Ever
|Feb 20
|Abbots step dad
|19
|Was Christina Korbe protecting her two children? (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|Kristina aka Whit...
|68
