Special Weather Statement issued March 10 at 7:59PM EST expiring...

PAZ023-074-110230- Westmoreland Ridges-Indiana- 759 PM EST FRI MAR 10 2017 ...AN INTENSE SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN INDIANA AND SOUTHEASTERN WESTMORELAND COUNTIES... At 757 PM EST, an intense snow squall was located along a line extending from near Hampton Township to near Nanty-Glo. Movement was southeast at 30 mph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.