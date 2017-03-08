Special Weather Statement issued March 10 at 7:59PM EST expiring...
PAZ023-074-110230- Westmoreland Ridges-Indiana- 759 PM EST FRI MAR 10 2017 ...AN INTENSE SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN INDIANA AND SOUTHEASTERN WESTMORELAND COUNTIES... At 757 PM EST, an intense snow squall was located along a line extending from near Hampton Township to near Nanty-Glo. Movement was southeast at 30 mph.
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14)
|Mar 4
|Mikel Cassara
|29
|Johnstown is a total disaster
|Mar 4
|Hair Ron
|4
|The Worst White Rapper Ever
|Feb 20
|Abbots step dad
|19
|Was Christina Korbe protecting her two children? (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|Kristina aka Whit...
|68
|Blonde JPD cop
|Jan '17
|Alpha Dog
|4
|Chimes Gospel television show
|Jan '17
|Crazylegs
|6
|The Johnstown Originals
|Dec '16
|Who cates
|4
