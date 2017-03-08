Special Weather Statement issued Marc...

Special Weather Statement issued March 10 at 7:59PM EST expiring...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WPXI

PAZ023-074-110230- Westmoreland Ridges-Indiana- 759 PM EST FRI MAR 10 2017 ...AN INTENSE SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN INDIANA AND SOUTHEASTERN WESTMORELAND COUNTIES... At 757 PM EST, an intense snow squall was located along a line extending from near Hampton Township to near Nanty-Glo. Movement was southeast at 30 mph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14) Mar 4 Mikel Cassara 29
Johnstown is a total disaster Mar 4 Hair Ron 4
The Worst White Rapper Ever Feb 20 Abbots step dad 19
News Was Christina Korbe protecting her two children? (Dec '08) Feb '17 Kristina aka Whit... 68
Blonde JPD cop Jan '17 Alpha Dog 4
Chimes Gospel television show Jan '17 Crazylegs 6
The Johnstown Originals Dec '16 Who cates 4
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Indiana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indiana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Indiana, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,112 • Total comments across all topics: 279,457,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC