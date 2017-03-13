Shareholders approve sale of Delaware...

Shareholders approve sale of Delaware County Bank

Shareholders of DCB Financial, the parent of Delaware County Bank, today formally approved the sale of the bank to First Commonwealth Financial of Indiana, Pennsylvania.

