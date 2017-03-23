Officials: 1 dead, 2 critical, 2 also...

Officials: 1 dead, 2 critical, 2 also hurt in shootings

58 min ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Authorities in western Pennsylvania say one person was killed and three others injured, one critically, in a pair of unrelated shootings near the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus. Two suspects were arrested.

Indiana, PA

