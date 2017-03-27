Next Entry
Indiana, PA - Two unrelated shootings happened within an hour of each other early Saturday morning in Indiana, PA during the IUPatty's celebrations. One of those shootings was fatal, taking the life of a 21-year-old man and critically injuring a 20-year-old woman.
