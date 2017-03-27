Lawsuits: Hackers stole customer data at 1,000 Arby's stores
Georgia-based Arby's restaurant chain failed to prevent hackers from stealing customer information at hundreds of its stores, a Connecticut couple said in a new federal lawsuit. Since early February, eight credit unions and banks from Indiana, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Montana have filed seven other federal lawsuits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Haunted places in Johnstown? (Jun '15)
|Mar 23
|Menoher to Millcreek
|4
|Chimes Gospel television show
|Mar 18
|Charlie Chime
|8
|The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14)
|Mar 18
|Asian Persuasion
|31
|Looking for info.
|Mar 16
|anomnus
|1
|Johnstown is a total disaster
|Mar 4
|Hair Ron
|4
|The Worst White Rapper Ever
|Feb '17
|Abbots step dad
|19
|Was Christina Korbe protecting her two children? (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|Kristina aka Whit...
|68
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC