Garret Sickels Displays His Talents At The NFL Scouting Combine
Former Penn State defensive end Garrett Sickels put his talents on display for teams earlier today at the NFL combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. The 6-foot-3 Sickels is projected to go in the later rounds as he's presumed to be more of a 3-4 standup defensive end who will be utilized mostly during passing situations.
Read more at Onward State.
