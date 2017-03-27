Flow-control business will consolidate distribution operations in Jenkins Twp.
COURTESY OF MERICLE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE SERVICES Apollo Flow Controls will eventually employ approximately 30 people at the Jenkins Township distribution center. JENKINS TWP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gary Martin candidate for Magistrate
|Sun
|Rick
|5
|Haunted places in Johnstown? (Jun '15)
|Mar 23
|Menoher to Millcreek
|4
|Chimes Gospel television show
|Mar 18
|Charlie Chime
|8
|The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14)
|Mar 18
|Asian Persuasion
|31
|Looking for info.
|Mar 16
|anomnus
|1
|Johnstown is a total disaster
|Mar 4
|Hair Ron
|4
|The Worst White Rapper Ever
|Feb '17
|Abbots step dad
|19
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC