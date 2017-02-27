Flood Advisory issued March 1 at 11:36AM EST expiring March 1 at...

Flood Advisory issued March 1 at 11:3...

PAC003-063-125-129-011930- /O.NEW.KPBZ.FA.Y.0002.170301T1636Z-170301T1930Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Washington PA-Indiana PA-Allegheny PA-Westmoreland PA- 1136 AM EST WED MAR 1 2017 The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Northern Washington County in southwestern Pennsylvania... Southern Indiana County in west central Pennsylvania... Allegheny County in southwestern Pennsylvania... Northern Westmoreland County in southwestern Pennsylvania... * Until 230 PM EST. * Several periods of moderate to heavy rain over the course of the morning has resulted in minor flooding in the advisory area.

