Elk County Toastmaster Wins International Contest
Jeff Yetzer of Elk County Toastmasters took his oratory skills to Indiana, Pa., to compete in the first round of Toastmasters International World Speech Contest. He will be competing in "Round 2" at the Toastmasters Division C contest on March 18 in Duncansville.
