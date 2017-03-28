DEP Approves Permits for Underground Injection Wells in Elk and Indiana Counties
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has approved permits for two underground injection control wells for disposal of wastewater associated with oil and natural gas production. The wells are located in Highland Township, Elk County and Grant Township, Indiana County.
