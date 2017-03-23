DCB merger to close in April

DCB merger to close in April

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Delaware Gazette

First Commonwealth's acquisition of Delaware County Bank and Trust Co.' s parent company will be completed in April.Following shareholder approval from DCB Financial Corp. on March 16, the merger is expected to be completed on April 3. Delaware County Bank branches will open as First Commonwealth Bank branches on May 22."We will begin converting ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Haunted places in Johnstown? (Jun '15) Thu Menoher to Millcreek 4
Chimes Gospel television show Mar 18 Charlie Chime 8
The Johnstown Mentality (Jan '14) Mar 18 Asian Persuasion 31
Looking for info. Mar 16 anomnus 1
Johnstown is a total disaster Mar 4 Hair Ron 4
The Worst White Rapper Ever Feb '17 Abbots step dad 19
News Was Christina Korbe protecting her two children? (Dec '08) Feb '17 Kristina aka Whit... 68
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Indiana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indiana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Indiana, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,766 • Total comments across all topics: 279,806,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC