Art students to showcase work in Johnstown
IUP undergraduates will have their artwork critiqued by high-ranking artists of the Indiana area in the Undergraduate Art Show starting at 6 p.m. Friday at Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center in Johnstown. The jurors are Ramon Riley, Brian Dumm and Eric Brennan, all regionally recognized artists.
