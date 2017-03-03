Art students to showcase work in John...

Art students to showcase work in Johnstown

IUP undergraduates will have their artwork critiqued by high-ranking artists of the Indiana area in the Undergraduate Art Show starting at 6 p.m. Friday at Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center in Johnstown. The jurors are Ramon Riley, Brian Dumm and Eric Brennan, all regionally recognized artists.

