Teen linked to sex set-up enters plea to robbery, conspiracy

Sunday Feb 12

A second person has pleaded guilty in Blair County Court to charges in connection with a set-up that enticed a man to drive to Altoona for a sexual encounter but led to his being assaulted and robbed. Robert J. Mesmer Jr., 19, Altoona, entered the guilty pleas Friday to robbery and criminal conspiracy to commit robbery.

