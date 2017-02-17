PSP-Punxsy: 3 men charged in thefts o...

PSP-Punxsy: 3 men charged in thefts of recreational vehicles

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Spirit

Three men have been arrested in connection with the theft of several recreational vehicles in Jefferson County between July 24 and 28, 2016. Matthew Tyler McNevin, 19, Indiana; Austin Obrien Eckert, 22, York; and Elijah Jacob Conser, 21, Coudersport, were arrested for theft and a variety of related charges this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Spirit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Johnstown is a total disaster Feb 8 Fat Abbott 2
The Worst White Rapper Ever Feb 4 Fat Abbott 18
News Was Christina Korbe protecting her two children? (Dec '08) Feb 1 Kristina aka Whit... 68
Blonde JPD cop Jan 30 Alpha Dog 4
Chimes Gospel television show Jan 21 Crazylegs 6
The Johnstown Originals Dec '16 Who cates 4
Gossip Girl Dec '16 GossipHater 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Indiana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indiana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Indiana, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,094 • Total comments across all topics: 278,957,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC