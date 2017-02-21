Police: Witness shoots man in altercation with off-duty Indiana officer
A witness shot a man who was involved in a physical altercation with an off-duty Indiana Conservation Officer Monday. The incident happened around 12:20 after the officer responded to a county dispatch referencing a suspicious person and vehicle in the 8300 block of State Route 56 between Rising Sun and Aberdeen, according to state police.
