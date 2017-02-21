Police: Witness shoots man in alterca...

Police: Witness shoots man in altercation with off-duty Indiana officer

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

A witness shot a man who was involved in a physical altercation with an off-duty Indiana Conservation Officer Monday. The incident happened around 12:20 after the officer responded to a county dispatch referencing a suspicious person and vehicle in the 8300 block of State Route 56 between Rising Sun and Aberdeen, according to state police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Worst White Rapper Ever Feb 20 Abbots step dad 19
Johnstown is a total disaster Feb 8 Fat Abbott 2
News Was Christina Korbe protecting her two children? (Dec '08) Feb 1 Kristina aka Whit... 68
Blonde JPD cop Jan 30 Alpha Dog 4
Chimes Gospel television show Jan '17 Crazylegs 6
The Johnstown Originals Dec '16 Who cates 4
Gossip Girl Dec '16 GossipHater 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Indiana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indiana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Indiana, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,684 • Total comments across all topics: 279,081,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC