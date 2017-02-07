Police: 1 fraternity brother dead, 1 arrested after fight
Indiana Borough police allege Caleb Zweig, 20, of Rockville, Md., was choked during the altercation just after 11 p.m. Friday on a sidewalk near the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Worst White Rapper Ever
|Feb 4
|Fat Abbott
|18
|Johnstown is a total disaster
|Feb 2
|Trump
|1
|Was Christina Korbe protecting her two children? (Dec '08)
|Feb 1
|Kristina aka Whit...
|68
|Blonde JPD cop
|Jan 30
|Alpha Dog
|4
|Chimes Gospel television show
|Jan 21
|Crazylegs
|6
|The Johnstown Originals
|Dec '16
|Who cates
|4
|Gossip Girl
|Dec '16
|GossipHater
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC