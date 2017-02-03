PMEA Districts

PMEA Districts

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Times Observer

Warren Area High School and Youngsville High School students participated in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District Orchestra in Indiana, Pa., at the Indiana Area Junior High School on Jan. 26-28, 2017.

