Matt Rourke/AP, License: N/A, Created...

Matt Rourke/AP, License: N/A, Created: 2017:02:07 11:43:02

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 12 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and the Republican-controlled Legislature appear on the same page when it comes to squeezing cost savings out of the state bureaucracy and avoiding broad-based state tax hikes to address Pennsylvania's chronic fiscal problems. But this doesn't mean that agreement will come quickly when it comes to the particular details of an overall cost savings plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Worst White Rapper Ever Mon Abbots step dad 19
Johnstown is a total disaster Feb 8 Fat Abbott 2
News Was Christina Korbe protecting her two children? (Dec '08) Feb 1 Kristina aka Whit... 68
Blonde JPD cop Jan 30 Alpha Dog 4
Chimes Gospel television show Jan '17 Crazylegs 6
The Johnstown Originals Dec '16 Who cates 4
Gossip Girl Dec '16 GossipHater 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Indiana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indiana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Indiana, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,117 • Total comments across all topics: 279,046,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC