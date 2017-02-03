Penn State Football: Signing Day Marks Completion Of Latest Recruiting Chapter
Fax machines around the country will awake early Wednesday morning as recruits send in the Letters of Intent to schools, legally binding them to verbal commitments made weeks and months prior. For those recruits it marks the next chapter in their athletic careers as Division I dreams come one step closer to reality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Worst White Rapper Ever
|Sat
|Fat Abbott
|18
|Johnstown is a total disaster
|Feb 2
|Trump
|1
|Was Christina Korbe protecting her two children? (Dec '08)
|Feb 1
|Kristina aka Whit...
|68
|Blonde JPD cop
|Jan 30
|Alpha Dog
|4
|Chimes Gospel television show
|Jan 21
|Crazylegs
|6
|The Johnstown Originals
|Dec '16
|Who cates
|4
|Gossip Girl
|Dec '16
|GossipHater
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC