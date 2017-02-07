One student dead, another arrested in...

One student dead, another arrested in off-campus fight

One IUP student is dead and another was arrested after a fight between two members of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity, according to Indiana coroner Zachary Stiffler. Caleb Zweig of Rockville, Md., died due to injuries he received during a fight with Brady DiStefano , of Johnstown, at 12:13 a.m. Saturday at Indiana Regional Medical Center, according to a Monday email from President Michael Driscoll.

