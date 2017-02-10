Man Arrested on DWI Charges After Wat...

Man Arrested on DWI Charges After Watkins Glen Police Chase

Monday Feb 6 Read more: Your News Now

Police pulled over 42-year-old Jason Burba of Indiana, Pennsylvania on Steuben Street over the weekend for not using a turn signal. As officers approached the vehicle, they say he sped off.

