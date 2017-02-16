Kight, Gardner sentenced to 30 to 60 years in child porn case
Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett has announced that Kevin Kight of Punxsutawney and Rebecca Gardner of Indiana have been sentenced on numerous child pornography and other child sexual offense charges. Both were sentenced to 30 to 60 years in a state correctional facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Spirit.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnstown is a total disaster
|Feb 8
|Fat Abbott
|2
|The Worst White Rapper Ever
|Feb 4
|Fat Abbott
|18
|Was Christina Korbe protecting her two children? (Dec '08)
|Feb 1
|Kristina aka Whit...
|68
|Blonde JPD cop
|Jan 30
|Alpha Dog
|4
|Chimes Gospel television show
|Jan 21
|Crazylegs
|6
|The Johnstown Originals
|Dec '16
|Who cates
|4
|Gossip Girl
|Dec '16
|GossipHater
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC