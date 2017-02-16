Kight, Gardner sentenced to 30 to 60 ...

Kight, Gardner sentenced to 30 to 60 years in child porn case

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Spirit

Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett has announced that Kevin Kight of Punxsutawney and Rebecca Gardner of Indiana have been sentenced on numerous child pornography and other child sexual offense charges. Both were sentenced to 30 to 60 years in a state correctional facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Spirit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Johnstown is a total disaster Feb 8 Fat Abbott 2
The Worst White Rapper Ever Feb 4 Fat Abbott 18
News Was Christina Korbe protecting her two children? (Dec '08) Feb 1 Kristina aka Whit... 68
Blonde JPD cop Jan 30 Alpha Dog 4
Chimes Gospel television show Jan 21 Crazylegs 6
The Johnstown Originals Dec '16 Who cates 4
Gossip Girl Dec '16 GossipHater 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Indiana County was issued at February 16 at 11:35AM EST

Indiana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indiana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Indiana, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,081 • Total comments across all topics: 278,926,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC