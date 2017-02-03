Hearts on ice

It's that time of year when we graciously hear, or frantically fear the forecast prophesied by our very own Pennsylvania Prodigy; otherwise known as Punxsutawney Phil. Without a shadow of doubt, spring is just around the corner, or is it? Since 1887, a small rural town in western Pennsylvania, called Gobbler's Knob has been asking the chubby rodent of immortality for his famous weather prediction.

