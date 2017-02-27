Controversial bill could allow family...

Controversial bill could allow family members to force a relative into drug rehab facility

Thursday Feb 23

As the opioid epidemic rages, people seeking help for addicted family members face a cruel irony. They may seek involuntary mental health treatment for a relative who threatens suicide, but can only watch a family member slowly commit suicide by opioid addiction.

