Another Wave Of Bomb Threats Hits Jew...

Another Wave Of Bomb Threats Hits Jewish Community Centers, Schools

Jewish facilities around the nation were rocked by yet another wave of bomb threats Monday, forcing evacuations in at least 12 states. At least a dozen Jewish community centers and day schools in Alabama, North Carolina, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, Virginia and Delaware received threatening phone calls, The Huffington Post has confirmed.

