Young: GPO to Use 'Hoosiers' Because No One Says 'Indianan'
People from Indiana will soon be referred to as Hoosiers in government documents, in part thanks to the state's new junior senator, Todd Young . "There were a few of us in the state that collectively decided this was an affront to Hoosier pride and we all teamed up and decided to set the Government Printing Office straight," the Republican senator said, referring to the GPO by its former name.
