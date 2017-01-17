US judge OKs plan for Caesarsa unit to exit $18B bankruptcy
A federal judge gave the thumbs-up Tuesday to a plan to reorganize a subsidiary of casino giant Caesars Entertainment Corp., clearing the way for the operating unit to exit bankruptcy two years after filing for Chapter 11 protection with $18 billion in debt. The approval from U.S. District Judge Benjamin Goldgar in Chicago is a "major milestone," said Mark Frissora, CEO of the Las Vegas-based parent company.
