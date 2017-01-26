US judge OKs plan for Caesars' unit t...

US judge OKs plan for Caesars' unit to exit $18B bankruptcy

Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: Houston Chronicle

This July 19, 2007 file photo shows Caesars Palace hotel-casino in Las Vegas. A federal judge approved Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, a plan to reorganize a subsidiary of casino giant Caesars Entertainment Corp., clearing the way for the operating unit to exit bankruptcy after filing for Chapter 11 protection with $18 billion in debt.

