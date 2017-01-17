Steven Courtney: he's not just for ki...

Steven Courtney: he's not just for kids anymore

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: The Ephrata Review

A few weeks ago, Steven Courtney was performing at Mad Chef Craft Brewing in East Petersburg when he noticed a young man fixated on him. Courtney later approached the gentleman, who told him he went to Farmdale Elementary School and remembers Courtney performing there as a children's musician 15 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ephrata Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chimes Gospel television show Dec 23 Rough worse than ... 4
The Johnstown Originals Dec '16 Who cates 4
The Worst White Rapper Ever Dec '16 Abbots step dad 16
Gossip Girl Dec '16 GossipHater 1
Blonde JPD cop Dec '16 BlueExWife 1
Darkness in Moxham (Jul '15) Dec '16 Millennial Snowfl... 4
News Homer City district court docket (Mar '08) Dec '16 Dude 8
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Indiana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indiana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Indiana, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,470 • Total comments across all topics: 278,002,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC