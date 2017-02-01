Snyder, Neuman named to leadership posts
State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, has been named Democratic chairman of the Pennsylvania House Coal Caucus to support and advance the coal industry and its contributions to the state, and state Rep. Brandon Neuman, D-North Strabane, has been named to head a key panel on the state Commission on Sentencing.
