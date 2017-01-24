Senior focuses on community service, Autism Awareness
As an active member of Phi Sigma Pi, Oktober Appleby does a lot of service for the Indiana community, including serving as co-director of Autism Awareness Week. Phi Sigma Pi is a gender-inclusive honors fraternity that focuses on scholarship, leadership and fellowship.
