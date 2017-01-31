Police Blotter 1.31.17
Anyone with information is asked to contact borough police at 724-349-2121. a Cecil Dilts, 37, of Indiana, was charged with simple assault and harassment at 5 p.m. Jan. 28 in the 700 block of Shyrock Avenue, according to borough police.
