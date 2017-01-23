Opportunity knocks for Pa. budget innovationa
"Nothing is more expensive than a missed opportunity." Pennsylvanians should heed these words from author H. Jackson Brown, Jr. ahead of Gov. Wolf's third budget address, scheduled for Feb. 7. Opportunity knocks for Pa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blonde JPD cop
|Mon
|Alpha Dog
|4
|Chimes Gospel television show
|Jan 21
|Crazylegs
|6
|The Johnstown Originals
|Dec '16
|Who cates
|4
|The Worst White Rapper Ever
|Dec '16
|Abbots step dad
|16
|Gossip Girl
|Dec '16
|GossipHater
|1
|Darkness in Moxham (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Millennial Snowfl...
|4
|Homer City district court docket (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Dude
|8
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC