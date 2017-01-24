IUP hosts 12th Poetry Out Loud compet...

IUP hosts 12th Poetry Out Loud competition

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Penn

Admission is free of charge, and the public is encouraged to attend with refreshments provided. Viewers can expect to see individuals competing from high schools in the following counties in this ArtsPath region: Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Penn.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chimes Gospel television show Jan 21 Crazylegs 6
The Johnstown Originals Dec '16 Who cates 4
The Worst White Rapper Ever Dec '16 Abbots step dad 16
Gossip Girl Dec '16 GossipHater 1
Blonde JPD cop Dec '16 BlueExWife 1
Darkness in Moxham (Jul '15) Dec '16 Millennial Snowfl... 4
News Homer City district court docket (Mar '08) Dec '16 Dude 8
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Indiana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indiana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Indiana, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,955 • Total comments across all topics: 278,223,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC