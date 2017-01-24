IUP hosts 12th Poetry Out Loud competition
Admission is free of charge, and the public is encouraged to attend with refreshments provided. Viewers can expect to see individuals competing from high schools in the following counties in this ArtsPath region: Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson.
