Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 2 at 3:00AM EST expiring...

MDZ001-PAZ007>009-015-016-023-074-076-WVZ514-021045- /O.NEW.KPBZ.ZR.Y.0001.170102T0800Z-170102T1300Z/ GARRETT-MERCER-VENANGO-FOREST-CLARION-JEFFERSON-INDIANA- WESTMORELAND RIDGES-FAYETTE RIDGES-EASTERN TUCKER- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...MOUNTAIN LAKE PARK...OAKLAND MD... GRANTSVILLE...SHARON...HERMITAGE...GROVE CITY...OIL CITY... FRANKLIN...TIONESTA...CLARION...PUNXSUTAWNEY...BROOKVILLE... INDIANA...LIGONIER...DONEGAL...CHAMPION...OHIOPYLE...DAVIS... THOMAS...CANAAN VALLEY 941 PM EST SUN JAN 1 2017 ...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM EST MONDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PITTSBURGH HAS ISSUED A FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM EST MONDAY. * LOCATIONS...THIS ADVISORY COVERS MUCH OF NORTHWESTERN PENNSYLVANIA, INCLUDING THE INTERSTATE 80 CORRIDOR, AND THEN SOUTHWARD THROUGH THE VALLEYS ALONG AND WITHIN THE LAUREL HIGHLANDS AND ALLEGHENY ... (more)

