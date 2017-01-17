Feds grant Pennsylvania 4 more months...

Feds grant Pennsylvania 4 more months...

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Times News

Federal authorities have given Pennsylvania a few more months to comply with a 2005 federal law that requires people to prove they are legal U.S. residents in order for their driver's licenses to be valid for federal purposes, the Wolf administration said Thursday. The extension for compliance with the Real ID law means that, for now, Pennsylvania licenses will be sufficient proof of identification to get into federal facilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chimes Gospel television show Wed Laura Johnstown 5
The Johnstown Originals Dec '16 Who cates 4
The Worst White Rapper Ever Dec '16 Abbots step dad 16
Gossip Girl Dec '16 GossipHater 1
Blonde JPD cop Dec '16 BlueExWife 1
Darkness in Moxham (Jul '15) Dec '16 Millennial Snowfl... 4
News Homer City district court docket (Mar '08) Dec '16 Dude 8
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Indiana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indiana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Indiana, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,069 • Total comments across all topics: 278,078,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC