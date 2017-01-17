Feds grant Pennsylvania 4 more months...
Federal authorities have given Pennsylvania a few more months to comply with a 2005 federal law that requires people to prove they are legal U.S. residents in order for their driver's licenses to be valid for federal purposes, the Wolf administration said Thursday. The extension for compliance with the Real ID law means that, for now, Pennsylvania licenses will be sufficient proof of identification to get into federal facilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chimes Gospel television show
|Wed
|Laura Johnstown
|5
|The Johnstown Originals
|Dec '16
|Who cates
|4
|The Worst White Rapper Ever
|Dec '16
|Abbots step dad
|16
|Gossip Girl
|Dec '16
|GossipHater
|1
|Blonde JPD cop
|Dec '16
|BlueExWife
|1
|Darkness in Moxham (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Millennial Snowfl...
|4
|Homer City district court docket (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Dude
|8
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC