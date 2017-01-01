Fayetteville's pork-sauerkraut is a tasty Newa

Eating pork and sauerkraut on New Year's Day is a tradition brought to Franklin County by Germans settlers and adopted by many area residents in the 20th and 21st centuries. Fayetteville's pork-sauerkraut is a tasty New Year's tradition Eating pork and sauerkraut on New Year's Day is a tradition brought to Franklin County by Germans settlers and adopted by many area residents in the 20th and 21st centuries.

