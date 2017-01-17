Chesco Democrats to hold candidate seminar, Jan. 19
The Chester County Democratic Committee will be sponsoring a panel discussion with election campaign experts on Thursday , January 19 , 2017 from 7-9 pm at the West Goshen Township Building. Those interested in or considering running for office will hear from three nationally known election campaign experts, a successful Chester County campaign manager, and a recent candidate for office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionvilleTimes.com.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chimes Gospel television show
|Sat
|Crazylegs
|6
|The Johnstown Originals
|Dec '16
|Who cates
|4
|The Worst White Rapper Ever
|Dec '16
|Abbots step dad
|16
|Gossip Girl
|Dec '16
|GossipHater
|1
|Blonde JPD cop
|Dec '16
|BlueExWife
|1
|Darkness in Moxham (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Millennial Snowfl...
|4
|Homer City district court docket (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Dude
|8
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC