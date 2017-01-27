Band of legends to perform annual Coney show

THE SIX will be hosting a unique night of "in the round" music at 8 p.m. Saturday in the private ballroom of The Coney. THE SIX consists of well-known names such as Greg Joseph and Robert James of The Clarks; Jim Donovan of Rusted Root and SunKing Warriors; and Dan Murphy and Dave Antolik of Remaining Green.

