Wind Chill Advisory issued December 16 at 5:05AM EST expiring...

PAZ013-014-022-023-074-076-161815- /O.UPG.KPBZ.WS.A.0002.161217T0000Z-161217T1900Z/ /O.NEW.KPBZ.WS.W.0004.161217T0300Z-161217T1800Z/ /O.CON.KPBZ.WC.Y.0003.000000T0000Z-161216T1400Z/ LAWRENCE-BUTLER-ARMSTRONG-INDIANA-WESTMORELAND RIDGES- FAYETTE RIDGES- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...NEW CASTLE...ELLWOOD CITY...BUTLER... KITTANNING...FORD CITY...INDIANA...LIGONIER...DONEGAL... CHAMPION...OHIOPYLE 505 AM EST FRI DEC 16 2016 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PITTSBURGH HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR ICE AND SNOW ACCUMULATIONS...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY. THE WINTER STORM WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * WIND CHILL...AS LOW AS 13 BELOW DUE TO TEMPERATURES 1 TO 4 ABOVE...AND WINDS SOUTHWEST 5 MPH OR LESS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.