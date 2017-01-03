Online retailer bringing more than 600 jobs to Hanover Township
Chewy.com, an online retailer of pet food and other pet-related products, will open a massive fulfillment center in Hanover Township and create more than 600 jobs, a company spokeswoman said Thursday. Andrea Wolfe, spokeswoman for the company based in Dania Beach, Florida, said the company will occupy a more than 800,000-square-foot warehouse being constructed at 600 New Commerce Blvd. "We chose the area because of the great workforce available and the location/proximity to our customers," Wolfe said in an emailed statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chimes Gospel television show
|Dec 23
|Rough worse than ...
|4
|The Johnstown Originals
|Dec 11
|Who cates
|4
|The Worst White Rapper Ever
|Dec 11
|Abbots step dad
|16
|Gossip Girl
|Dec '16
|GossipHater
|1
|Blonde JPD cop
|Dec '16
|BlueExWife
|1
|Darkness in Moxham (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Millennial Snowfl...
|4
|Homer City district court docket (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Dude
|8
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC