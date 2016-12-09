Lighted holiday displays returned for - It's a Wonderful Life' Festival
The missing lighted displays as part of Downtown Indiana's "It's A Wonderful Life" Festival were returned, according to a Thursday email from Kevin Foster, assistant director of the IUP Center for Multicultural Student Leadership and Engagement. A Tuesday email from Michelle Fryling, IUP's executive director of communications and media relations, announced that three holiday displays were stolen.
