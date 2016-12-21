Gov. Wolf eliminating 'thousands' of unfilled state jobs
Gov. Tom Wolf's administration is moving to eliminate thousands of unfilled positions in state government as Pennsylvania faces a large budget deficit, officials said Friday. The Wolf administration told cabinet agencies in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that it is effectively limiting the size of the state workforce to the number of positions now filled, and it will put money currently allocated to fill those positions into reserve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Spirit.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chimes Gospel television show
|Fri
|Rough worse than ...
|4
|The Johnstown Originals
|Dec 11
|Who cates
|4
|The Worst White Rapper Ever
|Dec 11
|Abbots step dad
|16
|Gossip Girl
|Dec 9
|GossipHater
|1
|Blonde JPD cop
|Dec 6
|BlueExWife
|1
|Darkness in Moxham (Jul '15)
|Dec 5
|Millennial Snowfl...
|4
|Homer City district court docket (Mar '08)
|Dec 1
|Dude
|8
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC