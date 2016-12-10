Gary, Hammond, East Chicago getting $...

Gary, Hammond, East Chicago getting $5.6M for blight

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: The Progress

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority says the Lake County cities of Gary, Hammond and East Chicago will receive a combined $5.6 million to eliminate blighted homes. The agency says Gary will receive $4.4 million; East Chicago, $914,000; and Hammond, $268,000.

