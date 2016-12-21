About Auctioneers

About Auctioneers

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Times News

To become licensed, a person must graduate from an approved school of auctioneering , or apprentice for two years with 30 sales. The person must also achieve a passing score on the Pennsylvania Auctioneer Examination, and the examination fee is $200.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chimes Gospel television show Dec 23 Rough worse than ... 4
The Johnstown Originals Dec 11 Who cates 4
The Worst White Rapper Ever Dec 11 Abbots step dad 16
Gossip Girl Dec 9 GossipHater 1
Blonde JPD cop Dec 6 BlueExWife 1
Darkness in Moxham (Jul '15) Dec 5 Millennial Snowfl... 4
News Homer City district court docket (Mar '08) Dec 1 Dude 8
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Indiana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indiana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Indiana, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,720 • Total comments across all topics: 277,482,761

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC