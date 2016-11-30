Bobby Cox, IHSAA Commissioner
Junior Indiana University Quarterback Zander Diamont says he's walking away from football to take care of his health. WISH -TV talked to the head of Indiana High School Sports Association about news coming from the Indiana University football team and the message it sends to High school players around the state.
