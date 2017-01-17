new Why has this Md. highway had so many fatal crashes?
You don't have to ask him twice about why Indian Head Highway, otherwise known as Maryland Route 210, is so deadly. "Aggressive and reckless driving is the order of the day on Indian Head Highway," said the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indian Head Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Mutt's Liquors (May '10)
|Jan 2
|ShakeyJake
|3
|Pomfret Music Thread (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|20
|How much money do you get in a settlement for a... (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|Chris
|6
|Review: The Preserve At Piscataway H O A (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Lyn Simmons
|2
|Md. woman arrested for 1st degree assault (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|lewis
|1
|Review: Beijing Express Restaurant (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|Jessica
|1
|Apartment Building Fire Displaces Fourty in Laurel (Jul '12)
|Jul '12
|Jeremy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indian Head Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC