New Housing Manager a Familiar Face
Rodney Kayes, the new housing director at Naval Support Activity South Potomac , is a familiar face to many at the command, having served at Naval Support Facility Indian Head a few years ago as the food services officer at the galley. It is his experience with unaccompanied housing that brings him back to NSASP, this time at NSF Dahlgren, to put his knowledge and skills to good use.
Indian Head Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Mutt's Liquors (May '10)
|Jan 2
|ShakeyJake
|3
|Pomfret Music Thread (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|20
|How much money do you get in a settlement for a... (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|Chris
|6
|Review: The Preserve At Piscataway H O A (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Lyn Simmons
|2
|Md. woman arrested for 1st degree assault (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|lewis
|1
|Review: Beijing Express Restaurant (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|Jessica
|1
|Apartment Building Fire Displaces Fourty in Laurel (Jul '12)
|Jul '12
|Jeremy
|1
