New Housing Manager a Familiar Face

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: DC Military

Rodney Kayes, the new housing director at Naval Support Activity South Potomac , is a familiar face to many at the command, having served at Naval Support Facility Indian Head a few years ago as the food services officer at the galley. It is his experience with unaccompanied housing that brings him back to NSASP, this time at NSF Dahlgren, to put his knowledge and skills to good use.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DC Military.

